Controlled burn of demolished house turns into grass fire in Hillsdale

By: WBRZ Staff

HILLSDALE - A controlled burn of a demolished house turned into a grass fire, according to the Hillsdale Volunteer Fire Department.

Images show the smoldering, demolished house surrounded by burned up brush.

The Hillsdale Volunteer Fire Department also reminded people that it is too windy to safely burn Saturday.

