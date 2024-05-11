84°
Vehicle catches fire on I-12 East before Airline Highway; right lane temporarily blocked

Saturday, May 11 2024

BATON ROUGE - The right lane on I-12 East before Airline Highway is blocked due to a vehicle fire Saturday evening.

The vehicle can be seen in the righthand shoulder smoldering as officials worked to put out the fire.

Officials say the fire only resulted in minor injuries.

