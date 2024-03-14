72°
Latest Weather Blog
Viral baseball team Savannah Bananas to face off against the Party Animals at Alex Box Stadium
BATON ROUGE - The grandstanding, backflipping, yellow-wearing baseball team the Savannah Bananas is playing against the Party Animals in a three-game series at Alex Box Stadium starting Thursday night.
Trending News
Join Brandi B. Harris as she previews the games ahead with members of the team on 2une In.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Viral baseball team Savannah Bananas to face off against the Party Animals...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
CATS officially appoints interim leader as CEO
-
Man arrested for negligent homicide, allegedly driving at unsafe speeds during deadly...
-
State captures drone video of red dust site, identifying scope of work
Sports Video
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...
-
Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's...
-
Walker girls basketball has sights set on first state title since 1977