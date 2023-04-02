Violent Sunday in Baton Rouge leaves 2 dead, 3 seriously hurt

BATON ROUGE - Two people have died and three others are suffering life-threatening injuries from four separate shootings across Baton Rouge Sunday.

Two people were shot along Government Street Sunday morning and just minutes later, another person was shot on Reulet Street according to BRPD, though police say the two incidents are not related. The three victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

Later in the day, 14-year-old Dion Williams was shot multiple times at a gas station along Lobdell Avenue. Williams was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Another teenager, 18-year-old Shawn George II, was found in the road on South Choctaw Drive less than half an hour later around 4:20 p.m, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. George died at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. WBRZ has reached out to authorities for updates.