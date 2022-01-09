Two people shot in a car along Government Street on Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found in a car with multiple bullet holes that was stopped in the middle of Government Street near South Carrollton Street on Sunday morning.

Baton Rouge Police Department said the two people who were shot are suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Another shooting on Reulet Street happened shortly after, but at this time, officers do not believe the shootings are connected.

This is a developing story.