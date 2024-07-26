Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: Paris 2024 Olympic! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the Paris 2024 Olympics and the MLB!
Olympics Futures:
USA Gold Medals: o41.5
Netherland Gold Medals: u14.5
Women’s 100m: Sha’carri Richardson to win Gold
Women’s 100m Butterfly Gold Medal Winner: Gretchen Walsh
Women’s Soccer: USA to win Gold
Men’s Golf: Jon Rahm to win Gold
Men’s Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz to win Gold
Women’s Tennis: Coco Gauff to win Gold
Men’s Shot Put: Ryan Crouser to win Gold
Friday
MLB:
Cubs @ Royals: Cubs ML
Guardians @ Phillies: Phillies -1.5
Padres @ Orioles: Orioles -1.5
Yankees @ Red Sox: Yankees ML
Dodgers @ Astros: Dodgers ML
Athletics @ Angels: u9.5 Total Runs
Saturday
Olympics:
Men’s Soccer: New Zealand vs USA: USA ML
Men’s Basketball: USA vs Serbia: USA -12.5
Men’s Basketball: Canada vs Greece: Canada -7.5
MLB:
TBD
Sunday
Olympics:
TBD
MLB:
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
