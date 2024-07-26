Vacant home ruled total loss after being completely engulfed in flames Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - A vacant home was ruled to be a total loss Friday morning after being completely engulfed in flames.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is not yet determined. When they arrived on scene to the fire on Eaton Street around 5:30 a.m., the home was fully engulfed and firefighters worked to keep the blaze from spreading to nearby homes.

No injuries were reported, but the home is considered a total loss.