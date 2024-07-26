78°
Latest Weather Blog
Vacant home ruled total loss after being completely engulfed in flames Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A vacant home was ruled to be a total loss Friday morning after being completely engulfed in flames.
Fire officials said the cause of the fire is not yet determined. When they arrived on scene to the fire on Eaton Street around 5:30 a.m., the home was fully engulfed and firefighters worked to keep the blaze from spreading to nearby homes.
Trending News
No injuries were reported, but the home is considered a total loss.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vacant home ruled total loss after being completely engulfed in flames Friday...
-
Teacher unions in EBR cancel planned sickout after superintendent decision
-
Capital region is hosting a variety of back to school supply drives;...
-
Gregory Taylor, an Independent running for EBR Mayor-President, drops out of race;...
-
Trashed house boarded up, homeowner's family steps in following 2 On Your...