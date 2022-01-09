66°
Latest Weather Blog
One person killed in shooting near corner of Dallas Drive and South Choctaw Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot and killed Sunday afternoon near the corner of Dallas Drive and South Choctaw Drive.
Sources said the victim died at the scene around 6 p.m.
Baton Rouge Police Department is working the scene, but did not release any information about the situation.
Trending News
This is the fourth reported shooting in Baton Rouge on Sunday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Rockin' the Bayou back with a bang
-
Some capital area schools move to virtual learning over COVID concerns
-
Rockin' the Bayou returns to Gonzales after years-long hiatus
-
Annual New Orleans concert moves to Baton Rouge due to lighter COVID...
-
Supreme Court skeptical of Biden's workplace vaccine rule