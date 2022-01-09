66°
One person killed in shooting near corner of Dallas Drive and South Choctaw Drive

3 hours 34 minutes 18 seconds ago Sunday, January 09 2022 Jan 9, 2022 January 09, 2022 5:21 PM January 09, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot and killed Sunday afternoon near the corner of Dallas Drive and South Choctaw Drive.

Sources said the victim died at the scene around 6 p.m. 

Baton Rouge Police Department is working the scene, but did not release any information about the situation. 

This is the fourth reported shooting in Baton Rouge on Sunday.

