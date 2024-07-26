Man accused of killing own father, daughter dies after allegedly hanging himself

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of killing his father and adult daughter before shooting himself in March died after complications from allegedly hanging himself, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Brent DeLoach, 63 was discovered during rounds early Thursday morning at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison unresponsive and alone in his cell with a blanket wrapped around his neck. Deputies removed the blanket, began life-saving measures, contacted prison medical staff and EMS, and then DeLoach was transported to the hospital and placed on life support. DeLoach died after his family had him removed from life support.

DeLoach was initially arrested on March 15 after deputies were called to a Shenandoah home where they found DeLoach's 30-year-old daughter, Christina DeLoach, and his 84-year-old father, Sidney DeLoach, dead as a result of multiple bullet wounds. Brent DeLoach, who had been shot in the abdomen, was armed when deputies arrived.

Brent DeLoach initially alleged an assailant came in and shot at all three, but video surveillance showed no evidence of a break-in. The recording showed Christina DeLoach going into the house, but leaving moments later with Brent DeLoach behind her. They argued in the driveway and then went back inside. The video showed deputies arriving a short time later at which time they found all three shot.

Evidence indicates that Brent DeLoach shot his father, shot his daughter, and then shot himself, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

DeLoach was transferred to police custody in May after being hospitalized.

The EBR Coroner will conduct an autopsy to confirm cause of death.