Sports2-A-Days: Dunham Tigers

Baton Rouge - The Dunham Tigers were riding a one loss season in 2023 with hopes of making it to a state championship game. However, a loss to Parkview Baptist in the playoffs ended their season, but now they are back and hungrier than ever.

The Tigers are led by head coach Neil Weiner who's entering his tenth year with the program. They return a lot of talent at skilled positions including sophomore quarterback Elijah Haven.

Haven took the high school scene by storm as a freshman in 2023. He broke the school record for the most touchdown passes in a season. Now, he is working on technique and fundamentals to take his game even further.

"He's worked on speeding up his footwork in the pocket. He's worked on creating a little more velocity on his throws, some accuracy and more of the quick game and intermediate game. As far as deep balls go, he's one of the most accurate quarterbacks I've seen throw the deep ball, so a lot of those things he's been working on. Just always trying to become better at understanding defenses. Those are things a quarterback should never stop learning," Weiner said about Haven.

The Tigers have returning talent at running back and wide receiver as well as defensive back, but their defensive line will be brand new to their starting roles.

Weiner says that his three returning offensive linemen will have to also play defensive line at the beginning of the season until the newer players get caught up to the level of play.

Dunham opens their season at home in a rematch with the Parkview Baptist Eagles on Sep. 6.