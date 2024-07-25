Capital region is hosting a variety of back to school supply drives; click to see where you can donate

If you missed WBRZ's Stuff the Bus event and still have school supplies to donate, there are plenty of opportunities across the capital region to help students prepare for school!

Here are events across the capital region's parishes:

Ascension Parish

CareSouth Back to School Drive Thru

July 26 (10 a.m.- 1 p.m.); CareSouth Medical and Dental (904 Catalpa St.), Donaldsonville

This event will be hosted in three different locations of which school supplies will be given through the drive thru to help parents get their children ready for the upcoming school year.

Baton Rouge Back to School Craft and Vendor Market

Aug. 10-11 (10 a.m.- 5 p.m.); Tanger Outlets (2100 Steven B Tanger St.), Gonzales

This event is a chance for children and parents to shop in style and purchase needed items for the upcoming school year. A variety of vendors can showcase their items to the students.

Assumption Parish

Back to School Celebration

Aug. 11 (10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.); Assumption Catholic School (6051 Covent St.), Paincourtville

This event is a way to celebrate the new faces joining the Assumption School family while supplying a vanity of $1 drinks from multiple vendors.

Wide Back to School Giveaway

Aug. 10 (10 a.m.- 2 p.m.); Slaughter Elementary School (9414 Plank Road), Clinton

This event is hosted by the Danny Johnson Foundation and other organizations that are coming together within the community to give free backpacks, school supplies, food and resources to students in the area.

East Baton Rouge Parish

Back to School Giveaway

July 26 (10 a.m. - 1 p.m.); True Light Baptists Church (3836 North St.), Baton Rouge

An event that is open to the general public and will include giveaways and free food.

CareSouth Back to School Drive Thru

July 27 (9 a.m.- 12 p.m.); CareSouth Medical and Dental (3140 Florida St.), Baton Rouge

This event will be hosted in three different locations of which school supplies will be given through the drive-thru to help parents get their children ready for the upcoming school year.

District 2 Back to School Giveaway

August 4 (2 p.m.- 6 p.m.); Scotlandville Plaza, Baton Rouge

This is a jam-packed event filled with educational resources, free school supplies, food trucks, entertainment and fun for people of all ages in celebration of the upcoming school year.

School Ready and Safety Firsts

July 27 (10 a.m.); 6537 Harry Drive, Baton Rouge

This Youth Enrichment Summer Camp will provide a backpack filled with essentials for each student as well as provide family-friendly games to people within the community.

Crusade Christian Center Back to School Bash

July 27 (2 p.m. - 6 p.m.); Nairn Drive Park, Baton Rouge

This is a jam-packed day full of family-friendly activities such as games, jump houses and giveaways that include backpacks and bikes.

District 6 Back 2 School Giveaway

July 27 (9 a.m.- 11 a.m.); 9048 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge

An event hosted by Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. of which school supplies will be given to children within the community.

Round Room’s School Rocks Backpack Giveaway

July 28 (1 p.m.); 5635 Main St. Suite D, Baton Rouge

Round Room, LCC, is hosting its 12th Annual Giveaway where hundreds of people are supposed to get in line to receive a free backpack and participate in family-friendly activities.

Back to School Community Fair

July 28 (1 p.m. - 4 p.m.); Baton Rouge Community College (201 Community College Drive), Baton Rouge

The free event will be taking place in the BRCC Magnolia Performing Arts Theatre where backpacks and school supplies will be given away to a student in the community. In addition, there will be musical performances and career resources that are open to all of the greater Baton Rouge area.

Constable Office Annual School Supply Giveaway

July 30 (10 a.m.- 12 p.m.); Laborers Union Hall (1233 Government St.), Baton Rouge

A tribute event to Constable Terranbce Williams of which will aim to support local families and supply essential school supplies to students. There will be backpacks filled with notebooks and basic school supplies. The child must be present to receive these items.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Back to School Giveaway

Aug. 3 (10 a.m.); Zachary High School Gym (4100 Bronco Lane), Zachary

A day-filled event that includes snow cones, school supplies and refreshments for students. It is requested to bring a canned good and this event will continue until supplies last. Elementary, high school and college students are encouraged to attend.

Back to School Bash

Aug. 3 (11 a.m.- 2 pm.); Raising Cane's Center (275 S River Road), Baton Rouge

A day filled with multiple activities such as games and new school supplies as students gear up for the new school year.

Baker Chamber Back to School Bash

Aug. 3 (10 a.m.- 1 p.m.); Baker Municipal Center (3325 Groom Road), Baker

An activity-packed event that will include games, vendors and gifting of school supplies and backpacks to students within the community. Students must be present to receive the school supplies.

Iberville Parish

CareSouth Back to School Drive Thru

July 26 (10 a.m.-1 p.m.); CareSouth Medical and Dental (59340 River West Drive), Plaquemine

This event will be hosted in three different locations of which school supplies will be given through the drive-thru to help parents get their children ready for the upcoming school year.

Back to School Bash

July 29 (6 p.m.- 7 p.m.); MSA West Elementary Gym (57955 St. Louis Road), Plaquemine

This event is hosted by the Iberville Parish Special Education Department of which they are inviting all Iberville Parish Special Education Students and Guardians to participate in this jammed packed event filled with face painting, games and free, take-home library books. The children must be accompanied by adults at all times.

Livingston Parish

Satsuma Baptists Church Annual Backpack Giveaway

July 27 (10 a.m.- 12 p.m.); 29880 Satsuma Road, Livingston

At this event, backpacks and school supplies will be available for students. Proof of residency is required and the student must be present.

St. Mary Parish

Back 2 School

Aug. 5 (8 a.m.- 5 p.m.); The Old Shannon Gym (409 Bashier Ave.), Morgan City

This event will have numerous activities available to students of which include free haircuts and backpacks with school supplies for children in St. Mary Parish. All kids from St. Mary Parish are welcome to join.

West Baton Rouge Parish

Back to School Supply Drive

July 28 (2 p.m.- 5 p.m.); Port Allen Community Center Pavilion (749 N Jefferson Ave.), Port Allen

This event is hosted by the non-profit organization, Blessing from Braylen, which is the first back-to-school event hosted by them. There will be spacewalks for kids and lots of vendors serving food and shopping.

West Feliciana Parish

Rosemound Baptist Church Back to School Outreach Event

Aug. 3 (10 a.m.- 3 p.m.); 11188 Old Laurel Hill Road, St. Francisville

This is an event that will have multiple necessities available for students such as free haircuts, clothes closet and food for students within the community ahead of the upcoming school year.