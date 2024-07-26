Local girl raising money for charity by selling lemonade

BATON ROUGE - A 13-year-old girl worked a long shift Friday at her lemonade stand to raise money for the Baton Rouge Children's Advocacy Center.

Avery Lewis started selling lemonade to raise money for charity four years ago. Now, her stand has grown into a way for her to serve compassion by the cup.

"I felt like God spoke to my heart and he wanted me to do this just to be able to bring joy to their lives," Lewis said.

On Friday, Lewis brought her lemonade stand to two different locations over the span of 12 hours to support her cause. She had a goal of raising $1,000.

Each cup of lemonade was between $2 and $4.

"I asked her why she wanted to do it and she said 'I just want to do something for someone. I just want to make a difference'," said Lewis' mom, Brandy.

Lewis built her lemonade stand and made her drinks all from scratch, with a little help from her parents and friends.

"My friends know me as the lemonade stand girl in our little group," Lewis said.

Lewis plans to continue doing the lemonade stands for charity each year.