Tuesday's Health Report: Water-based exercises can help maintain cardiovascular, muscular health

BATON ROUGE — Spending time in the water can be a great way to stay cool. It can also be a great way to stay in shape.

"Some of the spectacular health benefits of aqua therapy and swimming is that it's non-weight bearing, especially in our older population that may have more arthritis. Having the ability to move the joints without the impact, actually gives them the exercise without the discomfort,” Collin Kitchell, a family medicine doctor, said.

Water exercise can also help with your cardiovascular health, strengthen muscles, improve flexibility and endurance, and even reduce stress.

Doctors say you don't have to do anything intense. If you are not a big swimmer or find it too strenuous, you can simply walk around the pool to get some steps in. There are also water aerobic classes available in many communities. Classes typically include a variety of exercises focusing on both cardio and strength training.

"Anyone that's getting into exercise, this is a great place to start. It's easy, it's fun, you get to get in the water, and like I said, it really limits the injury impact you could have due to the reduction of your weight being in the water with the buoyancy,” Kitchell said.

If you have a pre-existing health condition, it is best to talk with your doctor before trying water exercise, but it is generally low-impact and safe for most people.