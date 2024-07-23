Sports2-A-Days: Episcopal Knights

BATON ROUGE - The Episcopal football team finished 10-3 last season, but Travis Bourgeois' squad wants more this fall.

The Knights lost in a Division III select quarterfinal to Newman last season, and haven’t been past the quarterfinals in a handful of years.

“Every year you know you want to improve,” said Bourgeois. “We've been fortunate enough to make it to the quarterfinals last what six, seven years, we just haven't gotten over that hump, and it's always a challenge for the next group of seniors to lead us and do what it takes to get over that hump and get to that semifinal game and see what happens once you make it to the semis.”

Junior Zach Hu returns for his second season as Episcopal’s quarterback, and thousand-yard rusher Reid Chauvin will get the bulk of the carries at running back this fall.

The Knights return three offensive lineman, but in a run-heavy offense, those two replacements need to make a positive impact for Episcopal to succeed.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Knights return all four linebackers and three members of the secondary.

Episcopal opens its season on September 9 at St. James.