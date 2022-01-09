66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Person shot and killed along Lobdell Avenue on Sunday afternoon

Sunday, January 09 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot and killed along Lobdell Avenue on Sunday afternoon. 

Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting. No more information is immediately available. 

This is the third reported shooting in Baton Rouge Sunday. 

