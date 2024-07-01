Six people, including five undocumented immigrants, cited in Plaquemines Parish for violating fishing laws

PLAQUEMINES PARISH— The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced the arrest of six people suspected of violating state fishing laws. All but one of the suspects are undocumented immigrants.

LDWF says agents spotted the boat while out on patrol in the Mississippi River on Tuesday. They found 120 red snappers during inspection, well above the daily bag limit of four fish per person. 97 of the red snappers were undersized, failing to meet the 16 inch minimum length requirement.

Agents arrested:

- Encarnacion Lopez, 33

- Juan Lopez, 39

- Oscar Ofion, 30

- Armando Aguilar, 45

- Yony Martinez, 27

- Mario Castro, 46



Authorities did not specify which suspects are undocumented immigrants.



All six were cited with a $350 fine for violating the red snapper limit. Juan Lopez, the captain of the boat, faces additional citations for improper boat numbers and failing to have a personal flotation device on board. Martinez and Castro were cited for fishing without non-resident licenses.



The fish seized by the agents were donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank.



Agents say the investigation is ongoing and there may be additional charges in the case.