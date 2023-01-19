Two local major bowling leaguers invite community to raise awareness and 'strike out' deadly disease

BATON ROUGE - Organizers in Baton Rouge are looking to "Strike Out ALS" as part of an effort to raise awareness and funding for a cure for the deadly disease.

Two Baton Rouge major leaguers with a personal connection to the disease are joining the cause, and you can meet them Thursday night.

The ALS Association along with Aaron and Austin Nola are looking to raise funds to help find a cure for ALS.

"Dollars raised go to support our ALS community through our vital care services program, through advocacy, and especially through research, so we can find a cure for this terrible disease," said Anne Rawlins, Managing Director for the ALS Association.

The event, Strike Out ALS, will help support people living with ALS and do whatever it takes to make ALS a livable disease and find a cure. Aaron and Austin have a personal connection to ALS and The ALS Association after losing their uncle to the disease in 2020.

They're coming back home to Louisiana to help STRIKE OUT ALS to raise awareness and generate much-needed funds to find a cure for this devastating and deadly disease.

Grab a team or go solo, because tickets are still available at Als.org/strikeoutals. The event starts at 5 p.m. at Red Stick Social.