BRPD: Teenager taken into custody after shooting adult during argument Monday

BATON ROUGE - A man is in critical condition after being shot by a teenager Monday afternoon, officials said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the teenager and the victim were in the middle of an argument around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Clayton Drive near Plank Road.

BRPD said the teen grabbed a gun and shot the man. He was taken to a hospital and is currently in critical condition. The teenager was taken into custody. Officers said the teenager and victim are related.

No more information was immediately available.