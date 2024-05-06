83°
Latest Weather Blog
Raising Cane's offering all-expenses-paid summer vacation for Teacher Appreciation Week
DALLAS, Texas - Do you know a teacher who deserves a well-earned break? Raising Cane's is offering the chance to win an all-expenses paid vacation for them this summer.
Between Monday and Friday, teachers can enter the Raising Cane's sweepstakes to win two round-trip tickets to anywhere in the U.S., a two-night hotel stay, and a $200 gift card for vacation spending as a way to say "thank you" to some of the most important people in our lives.
Ten winners will be chosen.
Trending News
You can enter to win through the submission link here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...