Iberville Parish bait, tackle store burns in early-morning fire

By: WBRZ Staff

MARINGOUIN - L&L Bait and Tackle Store was severely damaged in an early-morning fire Tuesday. 

Video from Facebook showed the building burning, with pictures showing heavy smoke and strong flames pouring from the sides and top of the building. 

"So many good memories and times we had at this place," wrote Linda Dees on Facebook. 

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. 

