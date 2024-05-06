72°
Southern baseball dominates Alcorn in Sunday doubleheader

Sunday, May 05 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The Southern Baseball team had no trouble with Alcorn State in a doubleheader Sunday afternoon.

The Jaguar bats came out hot, with Southern winning game one 14-1. After the run-rule, the Jaguars cruised to a 10-1 victory in game two.

Southern had 29 hits in the two games. Tyeler Hawkins led the way out of the leadoff spot, going 5-for-9 at the plate.

The Jaguars are now 20-23 overall and 13-8 in SWAC play. They finish off their series with Alcorn State (4-37) Monday at 1 p.m. at Lee-Hines Stadium.

