Monday PM Forecast: A warm and humid week, with relief by the weekend

A warm and humid week is ahead. There will not be much relief from showers and thunderstorms but there will be a break in the humidity ahead of Mother’s Day Weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight will keep a few clouds in the mix as low temperatures dip into the low to mid-70s. Thanks to south winds of 5-10 mph, humidity will certainly not break. Tuesday will start off with a few low clouds but turn out to be partly sunny with high temperatures in the low-90s. Like previous afternoons, a popping shower cannot be ruled out, but most will stay dry.

Up Next: Wednesday and Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and a continuation of the heat and steam. Expect high temperatures in the low-90s and low temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Those sticky mornings are often an indication of elevated humidity which will also cause afternoon temperatures to feel a bit warmer than the display on thermometers—heat indices could near 100 degrees.

Though cold fronts become increasingly unusual along the Gulf Coast in May, at least one more will come by ahead of Mother’s Day Weekend. Thursday night, a front could bring some passing showers and thunderstorms. However, rain will not be the headliner with this system. We expect temperatures and especially humidity to take a significant step back. Friday through Sunday will have highs in the low-80s and lows in the low-60s. Enjoy any stretch of comfort we can get as June nears.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.