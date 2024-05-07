76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Angel Reese a slam dunk at Met Gala 2024 for birthday celebration

59 minutes 56 seconds ago Tuesday, May 07 2024 May 7, 2024 May 07, 2024 5:58 AM May 07, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo via WNBA

NEW YORK, N.Y. - Louisiana's Bayou Barbie celebrated her birthday in style at the Met Gala in New York City. 

Angel Reese celebrated her 22nd birthday Monday night by attending the Met Gala, dressed in a light blue dress with a feathered skirt. 

Trending News

Reese was recently drafted to the Chicago Shy as the No. 7 overall pick. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days