Southern baseball loses big lead, drops series finale to Alcorn State

BATON ROUGE - The Southern baseball team had a series sweep in their hands but let it slip away Monday afternoon against Alcorn State.

After winning two against the Braves on Sunday, the Jaguars jumped out to an 11-5 lead in Monday's series finale. However, Alcorn State scored the final eight runs to win 13-11. The win was Alcorn State's fifth victory of the season.

Southern falls to 20-24 overall and 13-9 in SWAC play. The Jaguars play McNeese in Lake Charles on Tuesday at 6 p.m.