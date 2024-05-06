84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspected cocaine, meth dealer arrested after weekend raids

3 hours 45 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, May 06 2024 May 6, 2024 May 06, 2024 3:25 PM May 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A suspected cocaine trafficker was arrested by East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's narcotics agents after two raids over the weekend.

Bobby Mack, 52, was booked Sunday for possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and meth, among other drug charges.

Narcotics agents reportedly found 1.4 pounds of cocaine, six doses of methamphetamine pills and a THC vape cartridge after they raided two houses on Cannon Street and Longfellow Drive.

Trending News

The arrest comes after a two month investigation by the Gang Intelligence and Enforcement Unit, deputies said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days