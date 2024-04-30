Tuesday PM Forecast: better rain chances late in the week

The first days of May will play out much like you would expect on central Gulf Coast. The weather will be warm and humid with occasional showers and thunderstorms. Of course, some days will be busier than others.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After a mostly clear night, patchy fog will attempt to develop once again near daybreak. Overall, it will be less dense and less widespread than Tuesday morning. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. Moisture will be limited on Wednesday and so the forecast has trended drier. Only a spotty shower looks possible, but most will stay dry. It will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Up Next: A weak disturbance in the atmosphere will roll into increasing moisture across the Capital Area on Thursday. After highs in the upper 80s, isolated showers and thunderstorms will become possible, especially after lunchtime. Friday will then shake out the highest coverage in showers and thunderstorms thanks to that same upper level disturbance.

Saturday into early next week, the atmosphere will become less active and moisture availability will trend down. Overall, an almost summerlike pattern will develop. Highs will be in the upper 80s, only held lower in spots where stray afternoon showers stop warming. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

– Josh

