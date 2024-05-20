86°
Zachary High student killed in New Roads shooting Sunday
NEW ROADS - Police officers in New Roads are looking for information about the killing of a 16-year-old Zachary High student over the weekend.
The New Roads Police Department said a juvenile, later identified as Jonathan Johnson Jr., was found with a gunshot wound around 3 a.m. Sunday along Carver Drive near Wilkins Street.
First responders took the Johnson to a hospital where he died.
Chief Cedric Epps told WBRZ that the department does not have a suspect yet but officers are investigating all leads.
