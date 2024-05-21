Tuesday AM Forecast: Streak of hot and dry days to continue through the weekend

The streak of sunny, warm, humid and dry days will continue for at least the next 7 days.

Today & Tonight: Most of the Capital Area will see morning lows in the low to mid 70's as skies will begin mostly clear around southern Louisiana on Tuesday. Lots of sunshine again today will send afternoon highs into the low-90s for some, Baton Rouge forecasted to hit 93°. Winds out of the SE between 10-15 mph will add a light breeze to the warm and muggy conditions. Temperatures overnight will drop back into the mid 70's.

Up Next: The pattern of sunny, warm, humid, and dry days continues through the rest of the week and weekend. Temperatures each day will start in the mid 70s and warm into the 90s around SE Louisiana. Due to a gradual uptick of moisture in the atmosphere as we head towards the weekend, expect a few more clouds around each day. By Memorial Day, high temperatures are likely to warm to the mid-90s with heat indices possible in the lower 100s. No measurable rainfall is expected over the next 7 days.

