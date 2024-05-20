Tiger baseball noticeably absent from SEC honors list

BATON ROUGE - A year after dominating the award circuit, the LSU Tiger baseball team was noticeably absent from the Southeastern Conference 2024 baseball awards and All-SEC teams after a tough year on the diamond.

No Tigers made the All-SEC first team and only third-baseman Tommy White and pitchers Luke Holman and Griffin Herring were voted to the second team.

The awards were voted on by the league’s head coaches.

The future looks brighter for the Tigers as freshmen Ashton Larson and Steven Milam each earned a place on the SEC All-Freshman team.

The SEC announced on Monday that Georgia’s Charlie Condon was named SEC Player of the Year, Arkansas’ Hagen Smith is the SEC Pitcher of the Year, Texas A&M’s Gavin Grahovac is the SEC Freshman of the Year, Tennessee’s Drew Beam is the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and Kentucky’s Nick Mingione was voted the SEC Coach of the Year.

Condon leads the nation with a .451 batting average and a Georgia record 35 home runs this season, which is also second most in SEC single season history. The Marietta, Ga., native earned SEC weekly honors three times this season. He enters the SEC Tournament on a 24-game hitting streak.

Smith broke the Arkansas career strikeout record (349), and he is just five shy of the Razorbacks’ single-season strikeout mark of 155. A native of Bullard, Texas, Smith leads the nation with a 1.52 ERA. He is 9-0 this season and is holding batters to a .135 average.

Grahovac is hitting .322 this season with 19 home runs and 59 RBI. He has hit 13 home runs in SEC play, and the Orange, Calif., native earned back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week honors in April.

Beam holds a 3.47 GPA in finance and was a CSC Academic All-District selection last year. He is a two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll. The Murfreesboro, Tenn., native is tied for fourth in the SEC with eight wins on the mound this season.

Mingione led Kentucky to its second SEC regular season title with a school-record 22 league wins. The Wildcats started the year unranked but finished the regular season ranked No. 2. It is the second SEC Coach of the Year honor for Mingione (2017).

2024 SEC Baseball Awards

Player of the Year: Charlie Condon, Georgia

Pitcher of the Year: Hagen Smith, Arkansas

Freshman of the Year: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Drew Beam, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: Nick Mingione, Kentucky

First Team All-SEC

C: Jackson Appel, Texas A&M

1B: Jac Caglianone, Florida

2B: Christian Moore, Tennessee

3B: Charlie Condon, Georgia

SS: Justin Lebron, Alabama*

SS: David Mershon, Mississippi State*

OF: Braden Montgomery, Texas A&M

OF: Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M

OF: Dylan Dreiling, Tennessee

SP: Hagen Smith, Arkansas

SP: Khal Stephen, Mississippi State

RP: Evan Aschenbeck, Texas A&M

DH/UT: Ike Irish, Auburn*

DH/UT: Nick Lopez, Kentucky*

Second Team All-SEC

C: Cole Messina, South Carolina

1B: Blake Burke, Tennessee

2B: Peyton Stovall, Arkansas

3B: Tommy White, LSU

SS: Wehiwa Aloy, Arkansas

OF: Kavares Tears, Tennessee

OF: Ryan Waldschmidt, Kentucky

OF: Dakota Jordan, Mississippi State

SP: Ryan Prager, Texas A&M

SP: Luke Holman, LSU

RP: Griffin Herring, LSU

DH/UT: Andrew Fischer, Ole Miss

Freshman All-SEC Team

Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

Gabe Gaeckle, Arkansas

Justin Lebron, Alabama

Dean Curley, Tennessee

Tre Phelps, Georgia

Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M

Zane Adams, Alabama

Steven Milam, LSU

Ashton Larson, LSU

Cade Belyeu, Auburn

Liam Peterson, Florida

Nolan Souza, Arkansas

SEC All-Defensive Team

C: Fernando Gonzalez, Georgia

1B: Blake Burke, Tennessee

2B: Emilien Pitre, Kentucky

3B: Jared Sprague-Lott, Arkansas*

3B: Mitchell Daly, Kentucky*

SS: Justin Lebron, Alabama

OF: Braden Montgomery, Texas A&M

OF: Kavares Tears, Tennessee

OF: Peyton Holt, Arkansas*

OF: Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M

P: Mason Moore, Kentucky

*Ties (Ties are not broken)