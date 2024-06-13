Less than 1,000 tickets are still on sale for the St. Jude Dream Home!

89°
BATON ROUGE — Less than 1,000 tickets are still available for the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway.
The goal right now is to surpass last year's sales of 12,000 to reach 13,000 sold by the time of the giveaway on June 7.
St. Jude will be showing the Dream Home, a $550,000, 3,000 square foot-house with a spacious kitchen and living room, as well as all of the bells and whistles you could ask for like a luxurious bathroom with a free standing tub and a double-steam shower, at an open house on May 25.
For more information, visit St. Jude's website or call 1-800-726-6409.
