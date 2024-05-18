BRPD looking for man accused of repeatedly violating protective order

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are searching for a man who allegedly has violated a protective order multiple times and broke into a home with a gun.

Court records show Michael Moore III was arrested in 2022 for nearly strangling a woman. Moore pleaded guilty to a related charge nearly a year and a half after the arrest and was sentenced to six months in jail. Moore's sentence was suspended except for four days. He was placed on unsupervised probation, which included staying arrest free and abiding by a protective order for the victim.

Documents say that before his plea, Moore was arrested again in July 2023. Paperwork said the previous victim told Baton Rouge police officers that Moore had broken into her home, beaten her and hit her with a gun. He was booked for violating a protective order and domestic abuse battery. He bonded out in Aug. 2023.

In May 2024, two separate warrants for Moore's arrest were filed regarding incidents in March 2024. In one of the warrants, the victim said Moore again violated her protective order by calling her and driving to her home. The victim told police she feared for her life.

Currently, Moore is wanted for two violations of a protective order, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and aggravated assault with a firearm. Anyone with information about Moore can call (225) 389-2000.