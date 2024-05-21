89°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman found in Waco may be from Louisiana, authorities looking for family
WACO - Officials are searching for family members of a woman found in Texas that may have Louisiana ties.
The Waco Police Department said the woman was found Sunday by paramedics acting delusional. She was taken to a Waco hospital.
Authorities said the woman's name may be Kelly or Caleigh and she's from Louisiana but she can't remember her last name, date of birth, family members names or her social security number.
Trending News
Anyone who recognizes the woman can call (254) 750-7500.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Police arrest EBR, St. James residents for theft, connection to disruptive...
-
Newly-appointed St. George officials taking media questions Tuesday
-
Woman found in Waco may be from Louisiana, authorities looking for family
-
Zachary High student killed in New Roads shooting Sunday
-
BRPD looking for man accused of repeatedly violating protective order