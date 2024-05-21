Newly-appointed St. George officials say they're not worried about further court review

BATON ROUGE - The interim leaders of St. George said Tuesday they are moving ahead with incorporation despite a request to the state Supreme Court that it reconsider the city's creation.

The mayor and police chief met with reporters for a question-and-answer session at the headquarters of the St. George Fire Department. Gov. Jeff Landry last week appointed Dustin Yates as mayor and sheriff's Major Todd Morris as police chief.

The Supreme Court approved St. George's creation in April, rejecting two lower courts that had said city organizers didn't adequately demonstrate how it would operate successfully as an independent city. Lamont Cole, an East Baton Rouge Parish metro council member who sued to stop the city's creation, has asked the justices to reconsider their 4-3 vote.

In October 2019, 54 percent of voters in unincorporated areas of southeastern East Baton Rouge Parish voted to set up the city.

Morris said he anticipates having the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office provide police services and that there were no definite plans to expand the department.

Yates said he wouldn't discuss city policy prior to the formation of a city council, and that city officials would focus on establishing a strong communication system before attempting to develop a school system. St. George's creation grew out of the effort to create a new school district in the area.

You can watch the full conference above.