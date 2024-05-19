Sunday PM Forecast: Much quieter weather expected this week, it's time for the heat

We conclude the weekend with lots of sunshine, after a very busy week of weather. This upcoming week is looking much quieter, and that means the heat will start ramping up.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, expect a low near 71 degrees under mostly clear skies. Some patchy fog will be possible before sunrise, so just be careful if headed out early tomorrow. Any fog should quickly dissipate after sunrise. Another warm and muggy day is expected tomorrow. Highs will be near 94 degrees with lots of sunshine. The day is looking completely dry with no rainfall expected.

Up Next: Rain will be extremely hard to come by the next 7 days. There is some slight rain chances by the end of the week, but at this moment, does not look that impressive. With no rain, it will be very warm. Highs will be in the 90's each and every day. Lows will be in the 70's. It will be muggy, but the humidity should still stay below summertime levels. While we will have a better idea as the workweek wears on, the break from rain looks to continue throughout your Memorial Day Weekend! Check back in daily with the Storm Station for the latest.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.