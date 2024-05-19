Sunday AM Forecast: Sunny and warm this week, Rain chances slim to none

The weather looks like it will cooperate to conclude the weekend with lots of sunshine and dry conditions. This pattern will continue well into next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Sunday features lots of sunshine and dry conditions. Early morning temperatures near 70° will quickly warm in to the low 90's in the Capital Area this afternoon. We will see some fair weather cumulus clouds develop but rain today is not likely. Humidity levels remain at elevated but not notably extreme. Winds on Sunday will be light and variable. Tonight, as mostly clear conditions prevail, temperatures will once again fall near 70° by daybreak on Monday.

Up Next: The next 7 days contain little to no rain and very "beginning of summer" like conditions. As we go throughout the work week, each day will feature a decent amount of sunshine, humidity will continue to trek just below summertime levels and temperature that begin in the low-70's each morning will warm into the low-90s each afternoon. Though the average temps for the middle of May are lows near 66° and highs of 87°, weather this week will not seem extreme in any means. While we will have a better idea as the workweek wears on, the break from rain looks to continue throughout your Memorial Day Weekend! Check back in daily with the Storm Station for the latest.

– Emma Kate Cowan

