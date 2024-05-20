Monday's Health Report: How to prevent injuries while playing pickleball

BATON ROUGE — The popularity of pickleball has exploded. So have injuries attributed to the sport.

There are two main injuries players can sustain due to the sport.

A common pickleball injury is a traumatic one — like a broken wrist.

"Sometimes the patients are a little bit older, they may have undiagnosed osteoporosis, they fall over, they break their wrist, and we see actually a lot of those injuries," Dr. Sanj Kakar from the Mayo Clinic said. "For example, the tendinitis type of injuries that when somebody plays, they're not conditioned to it.

The goal is to prevent those types of problems in the first place. Kakar says to think of these three P's when heading to the court.

"Properly warming up, having proper equipment and also proper form," he said.

Warm up by doing stretches before taking your first swing.

"It's not tennis, it's not squash, it's its own sport. So having proper equipment is important," Kakar said. "Like having a proper paddle, which is thicker, so you're not gripping as hard."

And when it comes to proper form, consider taking a lesson.