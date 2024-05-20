Monday AM Forecast: AIR QUALITY ALERT for metro area today, Sunshine and heat around all week

An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for the Metro Area on Monday. The warmth will help increase ground level ozone formation to elevated levels this afternoon.

The Air Quality Index indicates that ozone will be at the orange level, which is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Increasing ozone levels may cause unhealthy air quality during afternoon hours. Active children and adults, the elderly and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor activities and exertion. Several voluntary actions can help to reduce ozone formation such as driving less, refueling near dawn or dusk and conserving energy at home.

The workweek will be filled with mild mornings, very warm afternoons, and plenty of sunshine. Rain chances remain very slim over the next 7 days.

Today & Tonight: Temperatures ranging from the low to upper 70's around southeast Louisiana early Monday will quickly warm into the 80's by mid-morning and the low 90's around the Capital Area this afternoon. Heat indices are likely to be recorded closer to the 100° mark once humidity is factored in. Expect mostly sunny skies with winds out of the SE between 5-10 mph on Monday. The mostly clear conditions will continue into the overnight hours, allowing temps to retreat back into the 70's.

Up Next: Each day this week will feel very similar to the previous. Lows each morning will begin in the 70s with afternoon temps forecasted in the low 90's. Mostly sunny skies to start the week will turn partly sunny by the end as southerly winds ushering in gulf air will gradually increase atmospheric moisture amounts and humidity levels throughout the week. Rain is not set to return to the Capital Region during the workweek or during your Memorial Day weekend. Check back in daily with the Storm Station for the latest update on your holiday weekend forecast.

