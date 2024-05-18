86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU baseball beats Ole Miss 9-3 in final regular season game, completes sweep

23 minutes 6 seconds ago Saturday, May 18 2024 May 18, 2024 May 18, 2024 4:42 PM May 18, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Credit to LSU Baseball

BATON ROUGE - LSU finished its last regular season game with a 9-3 win over Ole Miss Saturday, meaning the Tigers swept Ole Miss.

This victory represented the first time all season that LSU swept their opponent in a series. The Tigers finished 13-17 in SEC play.

Trending News

LSU goes to Hoover, Alabama on Tuesday to participate in the SEC Tournament.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days