Police searching for toddler who disappeared at Baton Rouge apartment complex

2 hours 30 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, September 24 2021 Sep 24, 2021 September 24, 2021 5:35 PM September 24, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a toddler who went missing at an apartment off Florida Boulevard.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a search was underway around 5:30 p.m. in the area of the complex along W La Belle Avenue. The department confirmed the child, identified as 2-year-old Neveah Allen, had been missing since around noon Friday.

The girl's mother told WBRZ that Naveah had been left with the child's step-father along with two other kids. 

Police were using a helicopter to search the area for the girl Friday evening.

This is a developing story. 

