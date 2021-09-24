Police searching for toddler who disappeared at Baton Rouge apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a toddler who went missing at an apartment off Florida Boulevard.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a search was underway around 5:30 p.m. in the area of the complex along W La Belle Avenue. The department confirmed the child, identified as 2-year-old Neveah Allen, had been missing since around noon Friday.

The girl's mother told WBRZ that Naveah had been left with the child's step-father along with two other kids.

We just spoke with the toddler’s mother, who last saw her before she left for work early this morning. Says her daughter should still be in a yellow dress with pineapples — Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) September 24, 2021

Police were using a helicopter to search the area for the girl Friday evening.

This is a developing story.