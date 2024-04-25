Former LSU basketball player Naz Reid earns NBA Sixth Man of the Year award

Credit to The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - Former LSU basketball player Naz Reid earned NBA Sixth Man of the Year honors after having a career year on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Reid averaged career highs of 13.5 points and 5.2 rebounds in 81 games, allowing him to edge out Sacramento's Malik Monk for the award.

Reid was undrafted out of LSU in 2019, originally joining the Timberwolves with a two-way contract that summer. Afterward, he earned a multiyear contract extension last summer. He then rewarded the Wolves this season with 843 points off the bench, which is the second-most in franchise history, according to the NBA.