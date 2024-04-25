Thursday PM Forecast: onshore winds to ramp up humidity

Over the next three days, warmth will continue with increasing humidity on the heels of southeast winds. Those winds could gust over 30mph at times.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will start to spill into the area overnight. With a southeast wind of 5-10mph, it will be difficult for temperatures to go much lower than the mid 60s. Look for a more clouds on Friday as compared to previous afternoons. This may temporarily pause the warming trend with thermometers topping out in the upper 80s. It will be a breezy day with southeast winds of 10-20mph and occasionally higher gusts.

Up Next: Over the weekend, mornings will begin sticky in the low 70s followed by warm afternoons in the upper 80s. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds with an outside shot at a shower, mainly on Sunday. Our next reasonable chance for rain will arrive on Monday. A front stalled to our northwest, combined with some energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere, could result in scattered showers and thunderstorms to begin the new week. Neither severe weather nor heavy rain look to be threats. Humidity and moisture won’t be going anywhere and so it is hard to rule out a pop-up shower any given day; it is getting to the time of year where that is a usual prospect.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.