One arrested for felony hit-and-run after Central big rig crash last week

CENTRAL - One person was arrested for causing an 18-wheeler to overturn on Hooper Road Friday night.

Police arrested Joseph Montgomery for a felony hit-and-run after his vehicle crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, causing the driver of the 18-wheeler to swerve into a ditch.

The Central Police Department responded to a crash on April 19 that left an 18-wheeler overturned with the driver trapped inside.

It took hours for first responders to get the driver out of his vehicle, and police said they were shocked and thankful that no one was killed.

Dashcam video obtained by police from the 18-wheler showed a 2016 GMC Sierra entering the opposite lane. Right after, the big rig veers to the shoulder and overturns. Another video from a flock camera showed the same truck hitting the camera on Greenwell Springs Rd.

Thursday, Central Police said they knew who was driving the vehicle and that they should "consider turning [themselves] in."

"Our suspect turned himself in, gave a brief statement, was cooperative," Assistant Chief Cliff Ivey said. "A judge later signed a warrant for the charge of felony hit-and-run, and he is being booked into parish prison."

Police say the crash also caused a power outage for several hours and into the next morning.