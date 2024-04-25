72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: U.S.S. Kidd moving downstream for much-needed repairs

54 minutes 53 seconds ago Thursday, April 25 2024 Apr 25, 2024 April 25, 2024 8:11 AM April 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Thursday, the U.S.S. Kidd is making the journey from Baton Rouge to New Orleans, heading downstream for some major and much-needed repairs. 

Watch the livestream from WBRZ's TowerCam here.

The decision to move the Kidd came last year, when drought lowered the water level in the Mississippi River for weeks at a time, exposing the Kidd's hull and leaving it open to damage. 

"The river's been down lower than it has been historically," said director of the U.S.S. Kidd Museum Parks Stephenson in 2023. "So, she's spending more and more time out of the water. We're experiencing breaches in the hull, which are flooding."

Along with routine patches, the museum also hopes to give the Kidd a "new look," but did not specify what that would entail. 

Trending News

Thursday, the Kidd began its journey down the Mississippi to be ultimately docked in a New Orleans shipyard. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days