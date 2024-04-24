72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

IDEA University Prep on Plank Road to close at the end of school year

46 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, April 24 2024 Apr 24, 2024 April 24, 2024 8:09 PM April 24, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - IDEA University Prep will be shutting its doors at the end of the school year and consolidating operations, school officials said. 

IDEA Public Schools said students will be offered spots at one of two other campuses — IDEA Bridge and IDEA Innovation — and most of school staff will be reassigned to a different facility as well. 

"IDEA will make every effort to reassign staff into open positions at one of our neighboring IDEA campuses. While we cannot guarantee a position for all staff, we will make every effort to fill positions internally first and/or support staff in gaining employment in nearby districts," a statement sent Wednesday said. 

Trending News

School officials said the decision came due to under-enrollment at the campus. They said the Bridge and Innovation sites should not be over-populated with the additional students. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days