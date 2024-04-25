79°
See Malik Nabers' unique jacket giving love to LSU prior to the 2024 NFL Draft

By: Adam Burruss
Credit: LSU Football

DETROIT, MI - Despite most likely learning of his new team tonight, LSU's all-time leader in receiving yards, Malik Nabers, decided to show his love for the school prior to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Highlights of Nabers' time at LSU are stitched into his suit jacket, as seen in a picture from LSU Football's Twitter. Nabers is also rocking sunglasses and a chain that says "LEEK".

Nabers is projected to go top-10 in the draft.

