Where will the Tigers geaux in 2024 NFL Draft?

DETROIT, MI - A trio of LSU playmakers are expected to go in the 1st Round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Quarterback and reigning Heisman winner Jayden Daniels is projected to be a top three pick. Daniels threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions in his final season with the Tigers; however, he shined even brighter with his work on the ground. He ran for 1,134 yards, 10 touchdowns and averaged nearly eight and a half yards per carry.

Two star wide receivers are also projected to come off the board on Thursday including WR Malik Nabers. He ended 2023 with 89 receptions, 1,569 yards, and was runner-up in voting for the Biletnikoff Award. During LSU Pro Day he clocked a 4.35 40-yard dash. Nabers is projected to be taken within the top 10.

The other wideout projected for a 1st round departure is Brian Thomas Jr. He had 68 receptions for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2023. Thomas Jr. is projected to be drafted somewhere in the middle of the 1st round.

Multiple other Tigers are projected to be drafted in day two and three of the draft including DT Maason Smith, DT Mekhi Wingo, DT Jordan Jefferson, and C Charles Turner III.

The 1st round begins tonight at 7 p.m. and will air on WBRZ.