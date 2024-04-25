West Baton Rouge to vote on quarter cent sales tax to fund new law enforcement initiative

BATON ROUGE - Saturday, voters in Iberville, Pointe Coupee, and West Baton Rouge decide on a quarter cent sales tax to fund a new law enforcement initiative.

District Attorney Tony Clayton says the money is meant to keep the streets safe and help the fight against street gangs. Law enforcement is in need of tools and technologies that enhance their ability to fight crime.

Clayton believes this will allow officers to work with artificial intelligence and monitor criminal behavior. Use their social medias as information to predict their next move and put an end to crime. A tri-parish AI center will make communicating about crimes between the three parishes easier.

It would also deal with CASA, or court appointed special advocates for children, and the FINS Program, or families in need of services. The tax would cost twenty five cents for every one hundred dollars spent on taxable items.

That money would go directly to the district attorney's office to help prosecute criminals. It would be about seven to eight million dollars per year in taxes.

"The good thing about that is, the money that's given to the DA's office, that's mandated by the constitution," Clayton said.

Clayton says the additional sales tax requires everyone to pitch in funds, and it won't stop with law enforcement. His plans for the tax includes a component to guide school officials in identifying troubled students and help them before they join gangs or get into other trouble.

Voting will begin Saturday April 27 at 7 a.m. and end at 8 p.m.