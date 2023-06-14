Police make arrest after victim caught shooting on video; suspect booked for attempted murder

BATON ROUGE - Police believe a social media feud led to a brazen shooting that was caught on camera and later shared online.

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced the arrest of Raneshia Pointer, 22, late Wednesday morning. Pointer was arrested on an attempted murder charge.

According to a BRPD spokesperson, Pointer and the victim had agreed to meet up June 7 on Longridge Avenue so they could fight. After getting into a scuffle at that location, Pointer went to her car and pulled out a gun.

Content warning: See the video here

The video, which was taken from the victim's perspective, showed Pointer aiming the gun at the other woman and firing a single shot. The victim was struck in the shoulder and drove herself to a hospital.

Pointer was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into jail around noon.

She was previously arrested in a similar confrontation last year, when she and her mother allegedly showed up at a gas station in Ascension Parish — with a small child in tow — looking to fight another group of women. Her mother, Rhesa Pointer, allegedly pulled out a gun during that confrontation and started shooting, hitting one woman multiple times.