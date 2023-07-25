92°
Part of Baton Rouge ExxonMobil complex offline for maintenance
BATON ROUGE - A shutdown of one unit at the ExxonMobil refinery in Baton Rouge is due to maintenance, and the complex otherwise is operating normally, officials said on Tuesday.
Reports in some industry-focused publications suggested an outage at the facility was to blame, at least in part, for a spike in oil prices.
But representatives told WBRZ that customer contractual commitments are being met and operations outside of the single unit continue, uninterrupted.
There was no immediate timeline for completion of maintenance and the return of that unit to service.
The facility is the fifth-largest refinery in the United States.
