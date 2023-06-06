80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested after doctors determined 6-month-old son died of Shaken Baby Syndrome

31 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, June 06 2023 Jun 6, 2023 June 06, 2023 6:45 PM June 06, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested on Tuesday after his child died and doctors determined the death was a homicide. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 25-year-old Luciano Livious Sr. took his six-month-old son to the hospital on June 3. 

When the child died June 5, doctors said the baby died from Shaken Baby Syndrome. 

Trending News

Livious was booked for second-degree murder and cruelty to a juvenile. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days