Man arrested after doctors determined 6-month-old son died of Shaken Baby Syndrome
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested on Tuesday after his child died and doctors determined the death was a homicide.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 25-year-old Luciano Livious Sr. took his six-month-old son to the hospital on June 3.
When the child died June 5, doctors said the baby died from Shaken Baby Syndrome.
Livious was booked for second-degree murder and cruelty to a juvenile.
